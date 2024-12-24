Blazers Notes: Portland 'Fielding' Trade Offers, Unfortunate Streak, Depth Injuries
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this season. Portland has a few veteran pieces that they could move to opposing teams, potentially landing the franchise some additional assets for down the line.
The front office has reportedly already started to field trade offers for one of their main trade pieces. It remains to be seen if Portland will end up moving anyone but they are at least going to be busy in trade talks.
Despite some positive signs this season, Portland still hasn't learned how to win. They are currently on an unfortunate streak dating back a month.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers that you may have missed:
