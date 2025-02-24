Blazers Notes: Portland Makes Shocking History, Major Update on Robert Williams, More

Matt Levine

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers routed the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, setting some impressive franchise history in the process. It was an almost perfect game all around for the Trail Blazers and the entire team was buzzing after the fact.

The only downside was that center Robert WIlliams is dealing with an injury. Head coach Chauncey Billups offered some updates on the big man after the game.

Here are some stories regarding the Trail Blazers to get all caught up. Make sure to click the title to see the entire story!

Trail Blazers Made Shocking Franchise History in Historic Win Over Hornets

Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Provides Major Injury Update on Center Robert Williams

Chauncey Billups Praises Blazers For Complete LaMelo Ball Shutdown

Blazers Notes: Robert Williams Injury Concern, NBA Mock Draft Lands Star, More

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News