Blazers Notes: Portland Stands Part at Deadline, Why No Trades Were Made, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have won nine of their last 10 games, defeating teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat. Still, the Blazers are sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 22-29 record.
Despite this, Portland was eerily silent during the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
In fact, the Trail Blazers were one of four teams that didn't make any kind of move at the trade deadline alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Magic.
This is largely because of the aforementioned recent success the team has gone through having only lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last 10 games.
Additionally, it's not likely that Portland will fall further down the rankings unless they continue to lose the rest of their games.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers Go Silent at Trade Deadline, Was This Correct Move?
Matisse Thybulle Injury Status For Blazers vs Kings
Blazers Emerge as Big Winners in Blockbuster Bucks-Wizards Trade
Blazers’ Jerami Grant Has Brutally Honest Take on Possibly Being Traded at Deadline