Blazers Notes: Robert Williams Injury Update, Portland Signs Guard, Deadline Fallout
The Portland Trail Blazers' winning streak came to an end when they were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-98 after leading by 13 points at the half. Unfortunately, a dismal fourth quarter where they only scored 14 points led to the defeat.
Another unfortunate result of the game against the Timberwolves is center Robert Williams III leaving the game early due to a knee injury. Fortunately, head coach Chauncey Billups doesn't believe that it is too serious and kept Williams out for precautionary reasons.
Williams is an integral part of the team, averaging 5.7 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game off the bench.
While Williams is questionable, the Trail Blazers have added another player, guard/forward Sidy Cissoko, to a two-way contract. He had previously played with the San Antonio Spurs.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers Provide Injury Update on Robert Williams Following Early Exit vs Timberwolves
Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline
Could Blazers Make a Real Run at the Playoffs Following Recent Winning Ways?
Should the Blazers Have Traded Away Jerami Grant, Robert Williams?