Blazers Notes: Robert Williams to Miss Rest of NBA Season, Avdija Makes History, More

After an incredibly poor start to the 2024-25 NBA Season, the Portland Trail Blazers are on the brink of potentially earning a playoff spot. That being said, they will be without a key player if they do.

Blazers center Robert Williams III has undergone surgery that will leave him out for about 4-6 weeks, meaning that he will miss the rest of the season. In 20 games, he has averaged 17.6 minutes played, 5.8 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals.

The reason for the Trail Blazers recent success has been because of Deni Avdija, who has averaged 15.6 points, 6.8 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this season.

Most recently, Avdija made franchise history against the Memphis Grizzlies when he recorded an astounding 31 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:

