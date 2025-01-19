Blazers Notes: Robert Williams Trade Value, Surprise Deandre Ayton Injury, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have one of the most valuable trade targets on the market with center Robert Williams III. The former All-Defensive player is currently averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals across 13 games, one of which he has started.
It turns out, the value for Williams remains high, with multiple teams willing to give up multiple NBA Draft picks in order to land him. These teams include multiple Western Conference rivals, like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings.
Essentially, the Trail Blazers have been rebuilding for a few years now. If they truly want to change and improve in the near future, the higher-ups are going to have to make some major moves to become contenders.
Here are some stories regarding the Portland Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up.
