Blazers Notes: Scoot Henderson Concussion, Playoff Chances Hit Rock Bottom, More

Mar 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
With a 128-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Portland Trail Blazers' chance to make the playoffs continues to dwindle. This puts them four games behind the Dallas Mavericks in 10th place. If they want a shot at the postseason, they'll have to turn things around soon.

Unfortunately, things have gotten even harder with guard Scoot Henderson going into concussion protocol. Henderson has averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, three total rebounds, and one steal across 66 games, 10 of which he started.

While things seem bleak for the Trail Blazers at the moment, that doesn't mean that their playoff dreams are completely dead. And if they do, there are some teams that would be much more ideal opponents than others, namely the Mavericks, Kings, and Phoenix Suns.

