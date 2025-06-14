Blazers Notes: Scoot Henderson Rumors, Offseason Trade Targets, Coaching Change

Matt Levine

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers are entering a crucial offseason following a successful 2024-25 season. Entering the year, the goal for Portland was to simply be more competitive on the floor, but by the end of things, the Trail Blazers had a chance to make the postseason.

While the team did miss the playoffs, the young core did show a lot of heart and growth throughout the season. This has the front office potentially planning on being very active this summer, possibly looking to add more talent to the roster.

This offseason could be massive for Portland, and we will be covering it all. Here are the latest stories and news from the Trail Blazers to get you all caught up:

Blazers' Scott Henderson Named Trade Target For West Rival

Blazers Make Big Coaching Announcement

Blazers Have Massive Jerami Grant Problem

East All-Star Being Linked to Blazers

Blazers' Potential Trade Partner Reportedly Open to Making Moves

Blazers Send 4-Word Message on Center Amid Trade Rumors

Blazers Trade Proposal Could Land Sharpshooting Specialist For Center

Blazers Encouraged to Go After Karl-Anthony Towns This Offseason

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News