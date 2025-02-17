Blazers Notes: Scoot Henderson Speaks Out, Damian Lillard Getting Documentary, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have been much more competitive this season than many people expected. After a slow start to the year, Portland has battled back and they have looked very good of late.
Part of this is because of the growth from their young players, namely guard Scoot Henderson. Henderson opened up recently about some mental hurdles he dealt with early on in his career.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story!
Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reveals How He Overcame Mental Hurdles in Career
Former Blazers Star Damian Lillard Getting Documentary About Life, Career
Blazers Given Surprising Landing Spot on NBA Franchise Valuation List
Blazers Notes: Cooper Flagg May Skip NBA, Camara Shines at All-Star Weekend, More
How Did Blazers' Bryce McGowens Do in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge?
Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reveals Secret Plan Between Himself and Toumani Camara