Blazers Notes: Scoot Henderson Talks Recent Success, Billups Calls Out Team, More

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) warms ups before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers could make an unexpected playoff push, given their recent performance as of late. Scoot Henderson believes the turning point of Portland's season was a team meeting in late December.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called out his squad for an abysmal fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which ultimately led to the conclusion of the team's six-game win streak.

