Blazers Notes: Simons Makes History, Trade Deadline Plans, Jerami Grant Suitors
While the Portland Trail Blazers' recent 114-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was disappointing, shooting guard Anfernee Simons made franchise history by moving into third place for the most 3-pointers by a Trail Blazer.
According to an NBA insider, Portland is being incredibly cautious when it comes to potentially trading Robert Williams III, a defensive-minded center who is averaging 6.8 points, 4.9 total rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across 11 games.
Finally, rumors suggest that two teams are still interested in a potential trade for the Trail Blazers' star power forward Jerami Grant, who is averaging 15 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 2.3 assists, one block, and 0.9 steals per game across 29 games this season.
