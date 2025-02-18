Blazers Notes: Toumani Camara Credits Coach, Portland Sees Viewership Increase, More

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks with forward Toumani Camara (33) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara credits his college coach at Dayton for his success at the highest level, the NBA.

"At Dayton, my coach really told me how good I could be defensively and showed me a lot of edits and NBA players who I can be like and stuff like that, and [he was] already trying to picture how I can have an impact on the league. [I think defense] was my ticket into the NBA," Camara said.

The Blazers franchise is on the rise as ratings have gone up 69 percent. Despite regional sports networking being on the decline, Portland has caught the attention of fans as of late.

