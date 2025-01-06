Blazers Notes: Trade Proposal For Star, Playoff Push, Portland Bests Damian Lillard
The NBA world was shocked when the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top of the Milwaukee Bucks in a narrow 105-102 victory.
This caught multiple people off guard, including Portland head coach Chauncey Billups, who says that his heart stopped when guard Damian Lillard took that final shot as the clock expired.
On top of this, multiple Blazers think that they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs despite being in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 12-22 record. Still, like forward Toumani Camara said, there is plenty of basketball to play this season.
In order to help them out, one trade proposal has the Trail Blazers acquiring a big man as well as future draft picks to potentially build a future for the team.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Portland Trail Blazers:
