Blazers Notes: Trade Proposal Lands Massive Haul, Big Injury Update, Deadline Plans

Matt Levine

Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers have started the new NBA season with a record of 8-17. It has been a very up-and-down year for Portland but the franchise remains focused on the growth and development of their young core.

Portland is likely to be a big player at the upcoming NBA trade deadline and could factor into how much of the action is done. The team has options and could set themselves up very well for the future.

Here are some other stories that you may have missed from the Trail Blazers:

Blazers' Robert Williams Breaks Down Brutal Concussion Symptoms

Insiders Slam Blazers Front Office in New Poll

Wild Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Empty The Tank For Massive Return From Lakers

One-Time Blazers Guard Joins West Rival G League Squad

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Blazers Ship Out Anfernee Simons For Amazing Haul

Blazers Reportedly Showing Trade Interest in Landing $90M Star

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News