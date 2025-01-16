Blazers Notes: Unfortunate Injury Update, Wildfire Schedule Changes, Deandre Ayton Trade Proposal
After a brutal 132-114 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Portland Trail Blazers have given an unfortunate injury update regarding their rookie center, Donovan Clingan, who has proven to be a necessary presence for the Blazers under the rim.
Additionally, the Los Angeles wildfires have led to a schedule change for Portland as they face the Washington Wizards, pushing their game back from the originally scheduled date.
Finally, a new trade proposal has star center Deandre Ayton leaving the Trail Blazers for an Eastern Conference playoff contender. So far this season, he has averaged 13.5 points, 10 total rebounds, 1.4 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 29 games.
