Blazers Notes: Wild Proposal For Jerami Grant, Clingan Makes Return, Billups Opens Up
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference. This marks an important time to rebuild for the team. And with the trade deadline approaching, one wild trade proposal has Portland sending away star forward Jerami Grant for multiple players and a future draft pick.
Additionally, rookie center Donovan Clingan is officially making his return against the Charlotte Hornets.
Finally, head coach Chauncey Billups has complimented his roster for their impressive defensive performance against the Orlando Magic, saying that the team is finally starting to come together.
