Blazers Notes: Zion Williamson Trade Prediction, Nuggets HC Calls Out Team, More

Jeremy Hanna

Mar 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In a shocking upset, the Portland Trail Blazers came out on top 128-109 over the Denver Nuggets. This is largely because of excellent play from Deni Avdija, who recorded 36 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Still, this did not sit well with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who called the loss "embarrassing" and that the team didn't play "with any pride." That being said, this is good news for Portland, who are still keeping a semblance of playoff hopes alive with this win.

Depending how things go, the Trail Blazers are predicted to pursue power forward Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason. A two-time All-Star, Williamson has averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 total rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 30 games.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:

