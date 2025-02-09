Blazers Provide Injury Update on Robert Williams Following Early Exit vs Timberwolves
During the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, center Robert Williams III left the game with a knee injury. Williams III seemed to injure his right knee and came off the floor after scoring six points with four rebounds in just under eight minutes.
Following the game, it seems that the team may have pulled Williams as more of a precaution than anything. Given his injury history, Portland likely wanted to be careful with Williams III to avoid anything serious.
After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups weighed in on the injury, stating that he wasn't sure about it all. Williams III did come down weird on the knee but the team pulled him to make sure he wouldn't make things worse.
“I think he just came down, kind of funny,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “I’m not sure what the diagnosis is and whatnot. But we just felt like playing him anymore wouldn’t be healthy.”
Williams III has only appeared in 19 games this season due to multiple injuries taking place. His history of injuries is a little concerning so anything something pops up, the team is more wary than they may be with other players.
For the year, Williams III has averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. When healthy, Williams III is one of the best energy players in the entire NBA.
But his inability to stay on the court has hurt him over the years and made life tough on his teams. Williams III was heavily involved in trade rumors before the deadline expired but many teams were cautious to trade a lot for him due to the history of injuries that he has.
This injury update on Williams III is a good one and the hope is that we can see him back on the floor sooner rather than later.
