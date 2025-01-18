Blazers' Robert Williams Trade Value Reportedly Revealed
As the NBA trade deadline draws near, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at a crossroads. After a fourth straight season of rebuilding, the Blazers must now decide whether to stick with their young core or leverage their assets to secure future assets that will accelerate their long-term growth.
One player whose name has emerged in trade rumors is Robert Williams, the 27-year-old center acquired in a recent deal from the Boston Celtics. Williams, known for his elite shot-blocking ability and rebounding, has the potential to be a game-changer for any contender looking to bolster their defense.
Given Portland’s focus on rebuilding and developing young talent, trading Williams could provide them with valuable assets in return. According to NBA executives who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, both Williams and veteran center Jonas Valanciunas are expected to command multiple second-round picks on the trade market.
This valuation reflects Williams' significant upside despite his injury history. The former Celtics big man has proven to be an elite rim protector, capable of altering the course of a game with his shot-blocking and athleticism.
His ability to switch on defense, his lob-catching ability, and his rebounding skills make him an attractive target for teams with championship aspirations. While his injury history and fit on a rebuilding team like Portland may limit his immediate role, his potential to impact the game makes him a valuable asset on the trade market.
For Portland, trading Williams could provide several benefits. First and foremost, it would allow the Blazers to continue stockpiling draft capital, which is critical for their long-term vision. Multiple second-round picks could be used to either select promising young players or facilitate further trades down the line, aligning with the team’s strategy of building through the draft and developing its core of young talent.
The Blazers could greatly benefit from strengthening the depth in their back court. The team has shown a commitment to developing their promising young guards in Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons, but they could use a great wing player to help aide the backcourt with another playmaker.
As the deadline approaches, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Blazers are among other teams to quickly make a move.
This season Robert Williams is averaging 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He’s shooting 69.4 percent from the field.
