Blazers Sign Former Thunder, 76ers Forward in Free Agency
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Alex Reese to a deal.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype shared the news via X.
The Blazers make this move with a week until the start of preseason. Portland adds the 26-year-old who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Blazers will be Reese's third NBA team.
This will be Reese's third stint with the Blazers organization. In 2023, he joined the Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. In his first stint, he played in 32 games, averaged 13.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.7 minutes of action.
In his second stint, which came last season, he was phenomenal. In 16 games with 15 starts, Reese averaged 19.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three in 30.3 minutes of action.
Reese's role with the Blazers is unclear as things stand. Portland is looking like a team that could surprise some folks this season. They were virtually competitive for most of last season, and with another year under Chuancey Billups and a mix of veterans and young, athletic players, they could make some noise in the loaded Western Conference.
The Alabama native attended the University of Alabama, where he spent four seasons. In those four years and 124 games, Reese averaged 6.1 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three in 15.7 minutes of action.
