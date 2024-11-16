Blazers Take Advantage of Injured West Squad in New Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the offseason with a few veteran pieces that they could have moved to gain additional future assets. The team ended up only making one big deal involving their veterans, sending guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Washington Wizards.
Now in this new season, Portland will be aiming to possibly move some of their other veterans before the trade deadline. With the Trail Blazers still in rebuild mode, moving these veterans for assets could be extremely beneficial.
One name that has continuously come up in trade talks with other teams is center Robert Williams III. Due to the log jam that Portland has in their front court, Williams III could be a logical trade piece for the Trail Blazers.
He returned from an injury that he suffered last season and has looked strong so far. If anything, Williams III could help a team by adding rebounding and energy off the bench.
Many teams around the NBA will be looking for help in the front-court but one Western Conference squad could use some immediate assistance. That would be the Oklahoma City Thunder who have seen the injury big strike down two of their key big man to open the year.
The big free agent signing of the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein, hasn't played this season. Additionally, Oklahoma City now has lost star Chet Holmgren for multiple weeks.
This could open the door for the Trail Blazers to take advantage of an opportunity. They could dangle Williams III and see if a deal can't be made. Portland could also offer center Doup Reath to the Thunder if they'd prefer a big who can stretch the floor.
A trade for Reath could be easier to make due to salary purposes. Oklahoma City could send the Trail Blazers forward Dillion Jones, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick for Reath.
This would give Portland some extra draft picks to use in a deal down the line while giving the Thunder a decent big to use until their starters return.
Williams III could be part of a bigger deal possibly. The deal could involved the Trail Blazers reciecing forward Kenrich Williams and a 2025 first-round draft pick.
No matter which center the Trail Blazers would send to the Thunder, they could receive back some strong assets. The Williams III trade may get them more but Oklahoma City could prefer Reath over Williams III due to his health history.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Accelerate Rebuild, Land $158M Star in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal