Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Blazers Land All-Star in Exchange For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to find their footing all season. The team entered the NBA season looking to develop the young core on the roster, with no expectations of actually competing for a playoff spot.
Portland has looked the part as one of the teams who will miss the playoffs but they've also been slightly more competitive than in years past. The young core, combined with a few veteran pieces, has at least made this team fun to watch.
But ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams. The few veterans that they have on the roster could be of interest to opposing sides, with Portland reaping the benefits of future assets.
One player in particular, forward Jerami Grant, has gained a lot of trade traction this year. Portland looked to trade him over the summer but a deal was never reached.
Part of this is due to his large contract but Grant's production on court could help ease a team into taking the contract on. His ability to be a true 3-and-D player for any roster could make him a valuable asset to have.
In a new trade proposal by Donny Shea of The Sporting News, Portland trades away Grant and lands an All-Star in return. The deal is between the Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton coming back to Rip City.
Here is what the full deal looks like:
Trail Blazers receive: Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis
Bucks receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams, and a 2027 second-round pick via NYK
This trade wouldn't be too bad if it ended up being executed. Portland would receive a go-to type of scorer in Middleton, along with a very solid role player in Portis.
Both could help accelerate the rebuild of the Trail Blazers, while not sacrificing the future too much. Middleton is eligible to be a free agent at the end of the season but will likely opt into his player option for $34 million.
Assuming he does opt-in, the Trail Blazers could look to move him as a large expiring deal next year. Middleton could present Portland with the opportunity to bring in more assets and teams would likely be lining up to land him on a one-year deal.
All in all, this trade could work for both sides. But it remains to be seen just how active the Trail Blazers front office will be.
