Chauncey Billups Calls Out Blazers For 'Awful' Fourth Quarter vs Shorthanded Timberwolves
The Portland Trail Blazers’ impressive six-game winning streak came to an unfortunate halt on February 8th, as they suffered a 98-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prior to the matchup, Portland was riding high, having won 10 of their last 11 games and positioning themselves just a few games away from playoff contention. However, the Timberwolves handed the Blazers a tough defeat, and the game exposed several critical weaknesses for Portland.
Portland entered the matchup with a newfound sense of momentum, thanks in large part to their young backcourt trio of Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Scoot Henderson. This group had been sharing the scoring load effectively, creating a well-rounded offensive attack.
Additionally, the return of Deandre Ayton from injury had added a much-needed boost to the team, as his presence in the paint and scoring ability had been key to their success.
In the first half, Portland looked strong, outscoring Minnesota 38-23 in the second quarter and building a solid lead. But it was in the fourth quarter where everything unraveled.
The Blazers struggled to contain the Timberwolves and could not execute down the stretch, resulting in a lopsided final quarter that saw them get outscored 35-19. Head Coach Chauncey Billups was visibly frustrated after the game and pointed to the team’s failure to close the game as a primary reason for the loss.
“The fourth quarter was awful,” Billups said after the game at the Target Center. “It was a rough quarter, but where we lost the game, I thought, was in the first half, in the first quarter.”
Despite Portland’s early success, they were unable to sustain their energy and execution when it mattered most.
Simons was the standout performer for the Blazers, finishing with 21 points. Jerami Grant added 14, but Ayton had a quiet night, scoring only six points, which was disappointing for a team that has relied on his contributions when he’s at full health.
The Blazers’ loss to Minnesota is a reminder of the importance of consistency, particularly in the final stretch of games, as they continue to push for a spot in the play-in tournament.
