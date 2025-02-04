Chauncey Billups Reveals Biggest X-Factor to Blazers Recent Success
The Portland Trail Blazers may be sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference, but a recent victory against the Phoenix Suns showed glimmers of hope for the rebuilding team.
Despite their struggles this season, including injuries and the transition from the Damian Lillard era, the Blazers have found a spark in center Deandre Ayton.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers News: Recent Portland Lottery Pick Ruled Out For The Year
On Saturday night, Ayton delivered a spectacular performance against his former team, scoring 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds in a 127-108 win.
While Ayton downplayed the revenge aspect of the game, it was hard not to notice his dominant display. Portland overwhelmed Phoenix inside, scoring 66 points in the paint compared to the Suns' 32.
He was a major factor in that, showcasing his efficiency and ability to control the boards.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Wants Opponents to Challenge Shaedon Sharpe More Often
The trade that brought Ayton to Portland also sent Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix, a move that has yet to fully pay off for the Suns. Nurkic, once a key contributor for Phoenix, has since fallen out of the Suns’ rotation.
Meanwhile, Ayton's strong play has been instrumental in Portland's recent success, with the Blazers winning seven of their last eight games. His improved play, particularly in the post, has been a welcome development as Portland looks to rebuild around its young core.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has credited Ayton’s recent performance as a catalyst for the team’s improved play.
“When DA is locked in, we were a whole different team,” he said. “And that’s where I come in and try to help him get to that level.”
Over his last four games, Ayton has averaged 22.3 points and 11 rebounds while shooting a blistering 71.9 percent from the field. His increased intensity and engagement have been noticeable, and his leadership on the court has helped the Blazers find some rhythm.
In addition to his performance against the Suns, Ayton had standout games against Miami and Milwaukee, scoring 22 points and grabbing 15 rebounds against the Heat, and posting 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Bucks.
This marked the first time this season that Ayton had back-to-back 20-point games, a sign that he’s hitting his stride.
While the Blazers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, Ayton’s recent play provides some optimism for the future. His contributions, both on and off the court, could be key as Portland looks to find its footing in the post-Lillard era.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Stars, Coaches React to 'Crazy' Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic
Matisse Thybulle Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Magic
For more Blazers news, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI