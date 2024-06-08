Trail Blazers News: Consensus All-American Guard Works Out Solo for Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers' prospect search is continuing in earnest as the 2024 NBA Draft nears. The team possesses two lottery picks (Nos. 7 and 14), after all. Even though this year's crop is not expecting to be any great shakes, these younger pieces could still represent an opportunity for the Blazers to add cheap, young assets under long-term team control.
According to Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, the team worked out consensus All-American Tennessee swingman Dalton Knecht on Thursday. Knecht is currently considered the eighth-best prospect this year in ESPN's most recent pre-draft player rankings.
In 36 contests last season with the 27-9 Volunteers, Knecht posted averages of 21.7 points on .458/.397/.772 shooting and 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks a night. Knecht, 23, has had something of a journeyman run through his NCAA careeer. He spent his first two collegiate seasons with Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, then transferred to Northern Colorado in 2021, and finally hopped over to Tennessee ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Portland also has the Nos. 34 and 40 picks in the second round of this year's draft. The team already has 14 players inked to deals on its 15-man standard roster, and will need to offload someone to accomodate its first rounders (Portland could theoretically sign both its second round selections as two-way players, though the No. 34 pick is a bit high to do that), or else (more likely) the Blazers could trade some 2024 picks or pricey veterans.
