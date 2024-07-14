Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Instantly Impresses in Summer League Debut
No. 7 draft pick Donovan Clingan, the Portland Trail Blazers' only selection in last month's 2024 NBA Draft out of UConn, had an impressive defensive performance during his Summer League debut on Sunday night.
Playing against his former Huskies point guard Stephon Castle, now on the San Antonio Spurs, Clingan scored just four points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field, but pulled down 13 rebounds, blocked five shots, swiped one steal and dished out one assist. He also logged five personal fouls.
Buoyed by Castle's game-high 22 points on an inefficient 8-of-21 shooting line (2-of-6 from deep), the Spurs vanquished the Portland, 83-77, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report praised Clingan's defensive impact in the game, especially around the rim, where he had been such a force throughout his two-year tenure at UConn.
The Blazers' Summer League team, coached by Jonah Herscu, have three more games guaranteed on their schedule (they could be in for additional run if they make the playoffs). Next up is a match against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV. The team will also play the lowly Washington Wizards (who acquired the No. 14 pick in this year's draft from Portland as part of the Deni Avdija trade) and the Charlotte Hornets.
