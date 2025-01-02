Blazers' Donovan Clingan Narrowly Misses Out on December Rookie of the Month Honors
Rookie Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan had an impressive month to close out the calendar year.
Across eight games for Portland last month (one start), Clingan averaged 5.1 points on efficient tallies of 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 75.0 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in just 13.6 minutes a night.
Per NBA Communications, Clingan, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Eden and guard Jaylen Wells were the other nominees for the honor in the Western Conference. New Orleans Pelicans first-year center Yves Missi was ultimately named the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December. Missi averaged an 11.2-point, 10-rebound double-double.
In the East, Washington Wizards No. 2 draft pick Alex Sarr was that conference's honoree. He notched 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Washington last month.
This year, Clingan is averaging 5.6 points on 52.7 percent shooting from the floor and 73.1 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals across 25 contests (seven starts), in 15.9 minutes per. On a per-36 minute basis, those averages would translate to 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Wing Takes Responsibility for Trail Blazers' Blowout Loss to 76ers with Career-Worst Stat
This story will be updated...