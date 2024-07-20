Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan's Dominant Defense Vs Top Draft Pick Impresses Coaches
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan, selected with the No. 7 pick in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, enjoyed a standout performance with the club on the defensive end against the Washington Wizards during Summer League on Tuesday night.
Per Casey Hodahl of Blazers.com, Portland Summer League head coach Jonah Herscu was impressed with how the 7-foot-2 big man guarded No. 2 overall draft pick Alex Sarr, held to 0-of-15 shooting on the night in a 90-82 Trail Blazers victory.
“We held Sarr to zero points,” said Herscu. “Unbelievable, five blocks… but it’s not just the shots that (Clingan) blocks, it’s the shots that he alters, the shots that he stops them from even thinking about taking. So he’s dominant in the paint, protecting the rim at a really high level.”
