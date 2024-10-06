Former Blazers Lottery Pick Viewed as Future Franchise Star
Point guard Scoot Henderson, the third overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, is poised to become the leading figure of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise.
With Damian Lillard's move to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 offseason, the Blazers are hoping Henderson can grow into becoming their key player for the future. His remarkable athletic prowess, playmaking capabilities, high motor and growing basketball IQ position him as an intriguing foundation for the team's development.
While this perspective may spark debate, Trail Blazers fans should still maintain immense confidence in Henderson. His performance during his rookie season was subpar, as he averaged 14 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 turnovers, paired with a lackluster true shooting percentage of 48.9. The comments Henderson made about "food" being the thing he looked back to most during his rookie campaign may not have gone over will fans and media correspondents, but there are a lot of intangibles that make the 6-foot-3 G League Ignite alum a serious contender for a sophomore surge.
Henderson possesses the potential to excel as a formidable perimeter defender due to his athleticism and relentless energy. Although he may experience challenges during the initial stages of his NBA career as he acclimates to the league's speed and complexities, in his second year there is an expectation that the mental part of the game will slow down for the young point guard. Despite his diminutive size, Henderson's elite physical gifts athletically will allow him to make up for any deficiencies that he lacks in stature.
There have been a number of small guards that have had phenomenal NBA careers such as John Wall, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry. Henderson's head coach Chauncey Billups is another smaller guard who was able to put together a Hall of Fame career and was a winner as he helped lead the Detroit Pistons to a championship back in 2004.
Scoot Henderson has immense potential to be the face of the Portland Trail Blazers. At just 20, he brings elite athleticism, leadership, and is a like a ball of clay that has all the right ingredients to be molded into a top-tier guard in the NBA. As the centerpiece of a young Blazers core, his explosive driving, playmaking, and defensive potential position him as a franchise cornerstone. If Henderson can improve his perimeter shooting this upcoming NBA season, he could potentially elevate his ceiling to new heights.
