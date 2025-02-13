Former Blazers Star Carmelo Anthony is Officially Transitioning to NBA Analyst
Carmelo Anthony’s transition from a legendary NBA career to becoming a top studio analyst for NBC next season marks an exciting new chapter for both the basketball icon and the network.
After retiring in May 2023, Anthony has made it clear that he wants to stay connected to the game, and his new role with NBC is the perfect fit.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Injury News, Scoot Henderson Out of All-Star Weekend, More
This move is particularly timely as the NBA is gearing up for a major shift in its broadcast landscape with new streaming rights deals, including NBC’s acquisition of a portion of the NBA broadcast package, in partnership with Amazon Prime and Disney.
Anthony, a future Hall of Famer, brings a wealth of basketball knowledge, insight, and charisma to the table.
With a career spanning 19 seasons, 10 NBA All-Star appearances, and an Olympic gold medal, his accomplishments on the court are undeniable. He ranks among the NBA’s all-time leading scorers and played a pivotal role in several successful franchises, including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers.
This legacy, combined with his deep understanding of the game, makes him an ideal candidate to offer analysis and perspective to fans who are eager to hear from someone who’s lived through it all.
Beyond his playing career, Anthony has already dipped his toes into the media world, proving that he has the expertise and communication skills needed to thrive as an analyst.
His podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, has showcased his ability to break down the game in an insightful and engaging way, offering listeners a rare behind-the-scenes perspective from a player’s point of view.
This experience has already established him as a respected voice in the basketball media space, and his presence at NBC promises to elevate the network’s coverage.
NBC’s new streaming rights deal positions the network as a major player in NBA broadcasting, with Anthony’s involvement likely to add considerable value.
Starting next season, NBC will air a variety of games, including All-Star weekend, Monday nights on Peacock, Tuesday games on NBC, and Sunday night broadcasts, which will follow Sunday Night Football.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers News: Recent Portland Lottery Pick Ruled Out For The Year
The network's strategy to become a year-round sports destination will be bolstered by Anthony’s expertise, drawing in both casual fans and basketball aficionados who crave high-level analysis.
Anthony’s reputation as a respected figure in the NBA world, paired with his ability to break down complex basketball concepts for a broad audience, makes him a natural fit for this role.
As NBC embarks on its next phase of NBA coverage, the addition of Anthony as a studio analyst is a move that will likely pay dividends in the years to come.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Posts Ridiculous Stat Line Despite Loss to Nuggets
Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Injury News, Scoot Henderson Out of All-Star Weekend, More
For more Blazers news, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI