Trail Blazers News: Former Portland GM Rejected Interview with East Lottery Team
Former Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey, who led Rip City's front office from 2012-21, has rejeceted overtures from the Detroit Pistons to even interview for the club's team president role, writes Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports.
Olshey is a front office free agent at present, so the fact that he is wholly unwilling to steward the team forward that has sported the worst record in the NBA for each of the last two seasons feels like something of an indictment on Detroit's assets.
In each of the last two seasons, Detroit has fallen to the fifth pick in the subsequent summer's draft. The Pistons do have plenty of intriguing young pieces, headlined by 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey, 2022 No. 13 pick Jalen Duren, and 2023 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey. The fit of Cunningham and Ivey as Detroit's starting backcourt has come under fire, in particular. Cunningham is eligible for a maximum contract extension this summer, so that seems likely to be the top bullet item for any new Pistons decision maker.
The team opted to demote general manager Troy Weaver, essentially shifting him into a lieutenant role behind whomever is hired as Detroit's new team president.
