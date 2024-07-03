Trail Blazers News: Former Portland Role Player Retiring from Basketball
Veteran former Portland Trail Blazers combo forward Victor Claver is officially hanging up his sneakers and calling it a career, per an announcement from Valencia Basket.
Selected with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 Spanish star has spent most of his pro career abroad. He finally came over to the Blazers ahead of the 2012-13 season, and spent three years with Portland during its Damian Lillard/LaMarcus Aldridge Western Conference also-ran era.
Across 80 career NBA games with the Trail Blazers, Claver averaged 3.2 points on .398/.293/.585 shooting splits, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
He started and finished his career with Valencia, which partakes in the Liga ACB and EuroCup. Claver also played for another Spanish team, FC Barcelona, as well as a pair of Russian squads, Lokomotiv Kuban and FC Barcelona.
