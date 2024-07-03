Trail Blazers News: Former Portland Role Player Retiring from Basketball

He's enjoyed an 18-year pro career all told.

Alex Kirschenbaum

February 10, 2013; Orlando FL, USA; Orlando Magic point guard Jameer Nelson (14) passes the ball past Portland Trail Blazers small forward Victor Claver (18) during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 110-104. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
February 10, 2013; Orlando FL, USA; Orlando Magic point guard Jameer Nelson (14) passes the ball past Portland Trail Blazers small forward Victor Claver (18) during the second half at Amway Center. Orlando Magic defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 110-104. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Veteran former Portland Trail Blazers combo forward Victor Claver is officially hanging up his sneakers and calling it a career, per an announcement from Valencia Basket.

Selected with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 Spanish star has spent most of his pro career abroad. He finally came over to the Blazers ahead of the 2012-13 season, and spent three years with Portland during its Damian Lillard/LaMarcus Aldridge Western Conference also-ran era.

Across 80 career NBA games with the Trail Blazers, Claver averaged 3.2 points on .398/.293/.585 shooting splits, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

He started and finished his career with Valencia, which partakes in the Liga ACB and EuroCup. Claver also played for another Spanish team, FC Barcelona, as well as a pair of Russian squads, Lokomotiv Kuban and FC Barcelona.

More Trail Blazers: Intriguing Forward Re-Signed on Two-Way Contract

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Clyde, Rick Barry, and Pistol Pete Now these players, could never be beat.

Home/News