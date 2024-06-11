Trail Blazers News: Fresh Mock Projects Portland Drafting 2 Wings in Lottery
In terms of young talent, the 2024-25 Portland Trail Blazers are looking pretty loaded at guard and center (assuming they hold onto 25-year-old, maximum-salaried big man Deandre Ayton, at least). The team could use some help along the wing, in particular.
A fresh mock 2024 NBA Draft from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints projects that Portland will select a pair of intriguing prospects at just that position this summer.
Siegel sees Blazers general manager Joe Cronin using his No. 7 pick to select G League Ignite wing Ron Holland.
"There is a belief out there that Ron Holland could potentially slip out of the top 10 in this year's draft," Siegel cautions. "However, there are still plenty of teams that are high on his potential as a wing, one of them being the Portland Trail Blazers. Holland did not have the most productive season with the G League Ignite despite entering the year as the potential No. 1 overall pick. Whether or not he slips in this year's draft all depends on whether a team trades up ahead of the Blazers and which players potentially fall to Portland in this spot. In Holland's case, he would provide immediate upside on the wing, where the Trail Blazers lack productivity, and he would give them a very athletic defender."
With the No. 14 pick (acquired through a prior deal with the Golden State Warriors), Siegel thinks Portland will draft Tennessee shooting guard/small forward Dalton Knecht, whom it already hosted for a solo workout.
" It is not hard to believe that he is one of the few players they are considering with one of their two lottery picks," Seigel adds. "Perhaps the script could be flipped and the Blazers could still end up with Holland and Knecht, swapping spots at No. 7 and No. 14 overall. Portland, sources said, is interested in packaging their two first-round picks in order to move up in the draft. If they do so to possibly draft Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan, both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III will become prominent veterans in offseason trade chatter."
More Trail Blazers: Portland Planning 3-on-3 Tryout for Elite Draft Prospects