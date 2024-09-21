Hall of Fame Ex-Blazer Surprisingly Talks Possible League Return
When former 10-time All-Star combo forward Carmelo Anthony announced his decision to step away from the game of basketball during the 2023 offseason, after sitting out 2022-23, it really did feel like the 6-foot-7 swingman out of Syracuse was potentially leaving a year or two of quality play on the table.
It appears the league thought so, too, as Anthony revealed during a recent episode of his podcast "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero" that the New Yorks, for whom he played from 2011-17, were interested in bringing him back as a veteran bench presence. But Anthony, who finished out his prime years in New York as the club's offensive focal point, was uninterested in returning for a slighter role.
Anthony, 40, played for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2019-21, first as a starter alongside All-Star Damian Lillard and finally as a sharpshooting reserve. If he did come back, he would outflank former fellow 2003 NBA Draft lottery pick LeBron James as the league's oldest player, though several players have suited up deep into their 40s before.
So would the former Portland star ever return to Rip City — or somewhere else in the league? He addressed the prospect of a comeback during another new episode of "7PM in Brooklyn."
“I don’t get the itch going to games, though,” Anthony revealed.. “If I’m in the gym, training, I’ll get the itch. The process of getting ready for a professional game is so strenuous. If I was to come back, where are you gonna put me at? You ain’t gonna put me in the first ten of the rotation. I’m busy; I still work with my son, and I’m still active. I just don’t have to think about tapping into that realm of preparation.”
A six-time All-NBA honoree and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary squad, Anthony boasts career averages of 22.5 points while slashing .447/.355/.814, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. During his two years in Portland, Anthony averaged 14.3 points on .425/.399/.867 shooting splits, 4.6 boards, 1.5 dimes, 0.7 swipes and 0.5 rejections. He appeared in an average of 63.5 games a night for a pair of Portland playoff squads. The Blazers, one of the worst 3-point shooting clubs in the league last year, could certainly use his long range acumen.
