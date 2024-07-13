Trail Blazers News: In-Season Tournament Group Announced for Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers' group has been revealed for the second annual In-Season Tournament, now rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup. The Blazers will face some formidable foes in the group stage, it appears.
According to a new NBA press statement, the Trail Blazers will be joining West Group A, playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves, L.A. Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets. Groups were determined by the 2023-24 finish of each squad. One team that finished as a No. 1-3 seed in its conference (in this case, the West's No. 3-seeded Timberwolves) is joined by a club that finished as a No. 4-6 seed (here the No. 4-seeded Clippers), a team that finished as a No. 7-9 seed (the No. 9-seeded Kings), a club that finished as a No. 10-12 seed (Houston, the No. 11 seed), and finally a team that wrapped up its year as a No. 13-15 seed (the No. 15-seeded Blazers).
Group play transpires from November 12 to December 3 this fall, comprising four games, when each club will suit up against the other four in its group.
The tanking Trail Blazers, who currently carry four centers on their roster, will have their work cut out for them. Aside from the Clippers, all of the other members in their group improved this summer, and L.A. should still prove a tough out with proud veterans James Harden and Kawhi Leonard now joined by an influx of depth (after the Clippers weirdly let All-Star Paul George walk in free agency).
More Trail Blazers: How to Watch Portland in Summer League