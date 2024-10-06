Blazers Injury Report: Second-Year Standout Claims to be Fully Healthy for Camp
Toumani Camara, a 6-foot-8 forward from Belgium, brings a versatile skill set to the Portland Trail Blazers, a franchise that is still rebuilding after the loss of Rip-City hero Damian Lillard.
Camara is part of a youth movement that includes rising talents like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Camara’s arrival offers the Blazers a new dimension, especially on the defensive end and in terms of his all-around play he could be the Swiss army knife for the franchise.
In March of 2024, Camara's rookie season came to a close after he suffered a laceration to his kidney and an injury to his ribs. Prior to his season ending, Camara showed promise of the type of player he could be for this franchise as he was averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 15 games. During this stretch, the Dayton product shot 47.4 percent from the three-point line in that span.
Camara was originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns but when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Lillard, the young forward was packaged to Portland which may wind up being a steal for the Trail Blazers.
Camara’s calling card is his defensive versatility. At Dayton, he demonstrated the ability to guard multiple positions, a quality that will be invaluable to the Blazers. His length, athleticism, and defensive instincts allow him to disrupt passing lanes, switch onto smaller guards, and hold his own against bigger forwards. A number of teams will probably be interested in Jerami Grant helping them contend, which could mean Camara being elevated in his role by the NBA trade deadline in February of 2025.
While defense and versatility are Camara’s bread and butter, he’s shown flashes of offensive potential. He’s an above average slasher who can finish at the rim, and while his shooting from deep needs improvement, the final stretch of his rookie season showed that he can be a capable distance shooter.
With the Blazers rebuilding and focusing on player development, Camara will have the opportunity to grow into a meaningful role. His work ethic and adaptability make him a perfect fit for a team looking to establish a gritty, defensive identity. If Camara can refine his offensive game, he could be a crucial piece to the Trail Blazers future, providing two-way play that has become invaluable in the modern landscape of the NBA.
