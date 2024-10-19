Blazers Injury Report: Veteran Wing Has Knee Surgery Just Before Start of Season
Ahead of a fourth consecutive tanktastic rebuilding season, the Portland Trail Blazers are already down three key rotation players, including a starter.
Starting Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is set to return to action at some point in November as he recuperates from a shoulder injury. Reserve center Robert Williams III has missed the entire preseason as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury, though the Blazers expect him to return fairly soon.
Now, Portland has announced via its official X account that reserve shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive Second Teamer, has had a surgery to correct right knee inflammation and is scheduled to sit out the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season. The 6-foot-5 Washington product is set to miss three-to-four weeks, placing his return around some time in November.
Portland traded for Thybulle at the deadline of the 2022-23 season. Last year was his first full stint with the club. Across his 22.9 minutes a night, he averaged a scant 5.4 points on .397/.346/.759 shooting splits, 2.1 boards, 1.7 steals, 1.4 dimes and 0.8 rejections a night in his 65 healthy bouts (19 starts).
As Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report writes, second-year bench small forward Toumani Camara appears to be the likeliest candidate to see a major minutes uptick. In his four preseason matchups for the Trail Blazers, the 24-year-old Dayton product averaged an encouraging 13.8 points on tantalizing .421/.400/.905 shooting splits, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists (against a somewhat ominous 2.5 turnovers) and 2.0 steals a night.
Young forwards Dalano Banton, Jabari Walker, and Kris Murray (drafted far ahead of Camara last year, but so far still a bit more of a developmental project) could all be in line for additional run, as well.
Missing out on Williams and Thybulle for any extended period of time could spell trouble for Portland long-term. Team general manager Joe Cronin is no doubt looking to trade as many of his well-compensated veterans as he can. Thybulle, 27, is owed $22.6 million across the next two seasons, and is no longer a particularly useful fit on a team looking towards the future. Though he's not much of an offensive contributor, he can still be a valuable defensive wing for a semi-contender in need of that exact kind of help like, say, the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets.
