Blazers News: Insider Projects Portland Vet Likeliest to be Traded
By the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers may find themselves compelled to part ways with center Robert Williams III, whom they acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics, due to a combination of strategic team building and health concerns. The recent drafting of Donovan Clingan with seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA who has shown signs as a promising young center, has increased speculation that Williams’ days with the Blazers could be numbered.
Williams, known for his energetic shot-blocking and defensive presence, is an asset that many teams covet, especially those in need of a strong interior defender. His ability to protect the rim and disrupt opposing offenses makes him one of the top defensive centers in the league. However, his health remains a major concern. Injuries have plagued Williams throughout his career, limiting his availability and impact on the court. This ongoing issue raises questions about whether Portland can rely on him as their long-term solution at the center position.
Adding to the speculation is the fact that Williams is on a more favorable contract compared to fellow Blazers big man Deandre Ayton. Ayton, who was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade, commands a much higher salary. While Ayton has offensive upside and durability, his lack of elite defensive skills makes Williams a more appealing option for teams in need of a defensive anchor.
Portland’s decision to draft Donovan Clingan in 2024 further suggests that they may be looking to move on from Williams. Clingan, a 7-foot-2 center out of the University of Connecticut, brings a combination of size, defensive potential, and upside that makes him an attractive prospect for the Blazers’ future. If Clingan develops as expected, the team may see him as the long-term replacement for Williams, making the veteran center expendable.
As the 2025 trade deadline approaches, teams in need of a defensive presence at the center position may view Williams as an ideal target, provided he can stay healthy. His skill set and contract make him a desirable piece for contending teams, and Portland could capitalize on his trade value to continue building for their future. Ultimately, Williams' injury history and the presence of Clingan may make a trade feel inevitable for the Blazers.
