Is Anfernee Simons Playing? Full Blazers vs Bulls Injury Report Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their star guard, veteran Anfernee Simons, tonight against the Chicago Bulls.
The Blazers ruled out their star guard due to an elbow injury.
Simons scored 13 points in his last contest against the Rockets on Saturday, but he won't be available for this matchup.
Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will take his place in the starting lineup, and Simons' next chance to suit up will come against the Heat on Tuesday.
