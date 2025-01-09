Is Donovan Clingan Playing vs Mavericks? Full Blazers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the second matchup of a back-to-back spread. The Blazers are coming off a big win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, and are hoping to end this two game series with another win on Thursday night.
The Blazers were without top rookie center Donovan Clingan against the Pelicans, to rest him so he could compete in Thursday’s game against Dallas. He has now been taken off the team's injury report, and is expected to suit up against the Mavericks.
Adding Clingan back to the lineup strengthens Portland’a frontcourt, aiding center Deandre Ayton in both ends of the floor. While the rookie isn’t a huge scoring contributor, averaging 5.4 points per game, he does a great job cleaning up on the glass and protecting the rim.
Forward Deni Avdija made a return to the team against New Orleans and scored an impressive 26 points. The Blazers could greatly benefit having both Avdija and Clingan back on the floor against the Mavericks.
Still listed on the injury report for Portland is forward Jeremai Grant, who is nursing a facial contusion and has missed several consecutive games. This will now be the sixth consecutive game missed for Grant, with no clear indication for a possible return. Grant exited the season averaging a solid 15.0 points prior to the injury.
Robert Williams III is also on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Williams has been listed as questionable and could miss the game to rest. Williams played 16 minutes against New Orleans where he recorded four points and six rebounds. Fortunately for Portland, there are a few options right now to fill the big man role, especially with the return of Clingan.
Te Blazers are looking for for their second win in a row to close out the back-to-back road trip, and have a seemingly strong chance with Dallas being hit with the injury bug as well. Both Maverick stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncić have been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup against Portland.
Doncić is out with a left calf sprain and Irving is nursing a lumbar back sprain. What Portland needs most are as many wins as they can get, and this could be a solid opportunity to steal one from an injured Dallas team.
