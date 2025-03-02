Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Cavaliers? Blazers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they try to go for their fifth win in a row. Portland has been playing very well of late and it has seen them stay alive in the Western Conference playoff race.
But as they get set for this game against the Cavaliers, they will be without star forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been ruled out of this game due to a knee issue. The veteran forward also missed the team's last game against the Brooklyn Nets.
However, despite Grant being out, forward Deni Avdija will be available to play against Cleveland today.
Losing Grant does hurt this team as he gives them a legitimate wing defender to throw against opposing teams. For the year, Grant has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
It has been a tough year for the veteran but the team has still found ways to win despite his struggles. Grant is also shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
In addition to Grant, Portland will be without centers Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton for this game. This is certainly a big blow to the Trail Blazers' chances of winning due to the pure size that Cleveland offers within their rotation.
The Cavaliers will be down a key player in this game as well, with star guard Donovan Mitchell sitting out of this contest. This could provide the Trail Blazers a chance to potentially steal the win over the best team in the Eastern Conference, at least standings-wise.
Portland enters this game with a record of 27-33 for the season, sitting in the No. 12 spot of the West standings. While it will be an uphill climb to reach the postseason, there is a belief within this Portland locker room that has kept them going stronger than ever.
