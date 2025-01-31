Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Magic? Blazers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have put together a surprisingly good stretch of basketball in the last few games. They have won five of their last six games.
Unfortunately, that hasn't moved them up the standings in any sort of meaningful way. They still sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings.
Because of that, they won't be making a playoff push this season. That makes them big-time sellers at the trade deadline, which is just a week away.
The Blazers are trying to showcase all of the assets that they want to trade away as much as they can before the deadline gets here.
One of those players who is likely to be dealt is Jerami Grant. Grant has been a player of interest from other teams for quite a while now.
Grant's numbers are down this year because he hasn't been quite as engaged playing for a bad team. Those around the league know how good he can be, though.
In order for a team to feel comfortable trading for him, he needs to show that he can stay on the court. Injuries have been a concern with him this year, especially in the last month or so.
Ahead of the Trail Blazers playing the Magic, Grant has found himself on the injury report again. He was listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. He will sit out for this game.
Grant is someone that the Blazers want to keep healthy for the next week. It wouldn't be surprising if they kept him on the injury report for the next few games as the deadline gets closer.
It would be a disaster for Grant to get seriously hurt in the next week before the deadline. That would absolutely crater his stock.
In the next week or so, a lot of teams are going to start sitting some players ahead of the deadline to prevent that exact scenario. That will happen more next week just ahead of the deadline.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
