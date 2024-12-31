Is Joel Embiid Playing? Full Blazers vs 76ers Injury Report Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers for their final game of the 2024 calendar year. Portland has a chance to end 2024 on a three-game winning streak, bringing some real momentum into the new year.
It won't be easy as the 76ers have started to play much better of late. After an injury-filled start to the season, Philadelphia has put it together and has been great.
However, they could be without one of their star players for this game. Center Joel Embiid has been dealing with an injury entering the game and was put on the injury report ahead of the game start.
Embiid was listed as questionable ahead of the game and there should be official word just before tip-off.
The 76ers enter this game with a record of 12-17 but they have won seven of their last 10 overall. Philadelphia is currently on a three-game win streak themselves so Portland will need to be careful in this game.
The Trail Blazers are coming off a big win over the Dallas Mavericks, even if Dallas was shorthanded. This team has been very inconsistent this season but they are pushing forward.
Currently, Portland holds a record of 11-20 for the year, sitting in 13 place within the Western Conference standings. If they can find a way to take down the 76ers, it could go a long way in this team possibly making a surprise run for the postseason.
While it's unlikely, Portland is only 4.5 games back of the final Play-In postseason spot. It will take a strong effort from the entire team to make it happen but it's within the realm of possibility.
The Trail Blazers have been seen as a team that would likely be sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline but that could change quickly. If Portland can put together some wins over the next few weeks to keep within striking distance, the front office could pivot from those plans.
It remains to be seen how the Trail Blazers will handle all of this but we will have a clearer picture in the coming weeks. This team has the potential to surprise but will need to execute down the stretch.
