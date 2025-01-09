Is Kyrie Irving Playing? Full Injury Report For Blazers vs Mavs
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks tonight as they look for a second straight win. Portland is coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans from earlier in the week.
However, Dallas will be without a few key players for this game. One of them includes star point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving has been ruled out as he deals with a lumbar back sprain.
In addition to Irving, Dallas will be missing multiple others as well. Star guard Luke Doncic remains out as well. Guard Danté Exum is out as well, as is Kessler Edwards
Center Daniel Gafford has been listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.
With the Mavericks not having their two-star players, it gives the Trail Blazers an opportunity to get the win. However, this Dallas team won't back down and just beat the Los Angeles Lakers without their two best players.
The Mavericks went to the NBA Finals a year ago and they have a very talented team. Portland will need to bring their A-game if they want to come away with the win in this one.
For the Trail Blazers, they will be without veteran forward Jerami Grant for this game. Grant has been out due to injury and his absence leaves a big hole in the Portland system for the contest.
Center Robert Williams III has been listed as questionable for the game as well, possibly giving Portland another shorthanded lineup. Williams III returned to the lineup against the Pelicans and made a direct impact in terms of winning.
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups spoke about Williams III's impact after the game ended. Williams III finished the game with 16 points and four rebounds to help get the win.
“He’s just a difference maker,” Billups said. “He really is. His feel for the game, his instincts are at a high, high, high level. His IQ is at a high, high, high level.”
The Trail Blazers will go forward for this game but they feel that they can come out on top. The Trail Blazers own a record of 13-23 for the year and are currently sitting in 13th place within the Western Conference.
