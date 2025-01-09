Is Kyrie Irving Playing? Full Injury Report For Blazers vs Mavs

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Portland Trail Blazers:



Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Left Ankle Sprain)

Luka Dončić: Out (Left Calf Strain)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Lumbar Back Sprain)

Danté Exum: Out (Right Wrist Surgery)

Jazian Gortman: Out (G League)

Kessler Edwards: Out…