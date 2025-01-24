Is LaMelo Ball Playing vs Blazers? Hornets Release Final Injury Report
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets, there’s one glaring question that could impact the game’s outcome: Will LaMelo Ball suit up for the Hornets?
The 23-year-old superstar, who's been having an outstanding season, was currently listed as questionable due to a wrist injury. For Portland fans, this is a critical development, as losing Ball for even a game could significantly weaken the Hornets and provide the Blazers a chance to gain some ground in their own playoff race.
Ball will be out for in this game.
Ball has been a dynamic force for Charlotte this season, averaging 29 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, he has truly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the league. His scoring, vision, and ability to create for others have made him the centerpiece of the Hornets' offense.
If he’s unable to play against Portland, it will be a major blow to Charlotte's chances of staying competitive, particularly as they struggle with an 11-29 record.
For Portland fans, this is a huge opportunity. Without Ball, the Hornets’ offense lacks direction. While Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller are capable scorers, they don’t possess the same playmaking ability that Ball brings.
The Blazers’ defense has had its fair share of struggles this season, but without Ball, Portland can focus their energy on containing the Hornets' other offensive threats without worrying about the constant pressure Ball applies on both ends of the floor.
Portland, currently sitting at 16-28 and also in 13th place in the Western Conference, can’t afford to let this game slip away. With players like Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant—showing promise, the Blazers have a golden opportunity to take control of the game early, especially if Ball is sidelined.
Shaedon Sharpe has also been a focal point of Portland's attack this season, but the real key will be how the Blazers' defense handles the absence of a true star like Ball.
In addition, Portland needs to make the most of the Hornets' other injuries. Miles Bridges is also listed as questionable due to back spasms, further limiting Charlotte’s options.
This puts even more pressure on Charlotte’s role players to step up, but it’s hard to see how they can keep up with Portland’s firepower if both Ball and Bridges are out.
This game presents a rare opportunity for the Blazers to notch a win against a depleted team. If Ball doesn't play, Portland must seize the moment and avoid giving Charlotte any chances to steal a victory.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Blazers can't afford to waste a chance like this. Let’s hope they take full advantage.
