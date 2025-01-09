Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Mavericks
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Portland enters this game coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and they will be trying to grab another victory.
However, the Trail Blazers will be without star forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been ruled out for this game as he deals with a face contusion. Forward Matisse Thybulle is also out for this game against the Mavericks.
Center Robert Williams III is listed as questionable entering the game. His status will be revealed later on, closer to tip-off.
Grant will be missed in this game as he is one of the better defenders that Portland has on the roster. His ability to take on the toughest opposing assignments gives the Trail Blazers an advantage whenever on the floor.
For the year, Grant is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. Grant is also shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well.
As for Williams III, he made his return to the court against the Pelicans and made a massive difference. Williams III chipped in 16 points and four rebounds en route to the win.
After the game, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups highlighted the impact that Williams III can make on the floor.
“He’s just a difference maker,” Billups said. “He really is. His feel for the game, his instincts are at a high, high, high level. His IQ is at a high, high, high level.”
Against New Orleans, the Trail Blazers' defense is what helped them win the game. Billups loved what he saw from his guys and made sure to shout them out after it was over.
“Obviously, the offense in the first half stands out,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “But to me, it was the defense that got us going.”
The Trail Blazers will go forward without Grant for this game but they feel that they can win. Portland owns a record of 13-23 for the season and are currently sitting in 13th place within the Western Conference standings.
