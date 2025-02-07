Joe Cronin Reveals Blazers Were 'Close' on Few Trades Before Deadline Expired
Riding a shocking hot streak behind the ascent of their big, athletic frontcourt, the Portland Trail Blazers opted to sit out this year's trade deadline entirely, despite fielding multiple veteran trade chips.
Portland is on a six-game win streak and has won nine of its last 10 contests. At 23-29, the Trail Blazers are just 2.5 games behind the Western Conference's current No. 10 seed, the 25-26 Sacramento Kings.
Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, team general manager Joe Cronin spoke about his decision to demur on making any deadline deals this year — and he revealed that it's not like he didn't listen.
“I would say we got fairly close on a few things,” Cronin revealed. “Nothing that dragged out all the way through today. Some of the stuff was exhausted over the last couple of weeks. There are a few that made some sense for us and for the other team, but just didn’t happen.”
The Trail Blazers boast several intriguing veteran players whose aging curves don't align with the club's young core, now grounded around potential All-Defensive Team forward Toumani Camara, athletic-but-raw guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, and rim-protecting rookie behemoth Donovan Clingan.
Power forward Jerami Grant seemed to be an obvious choice for interested parties, but his generous contract proved unappetizing to rival teams. Center Deandre Ayton had an underwhelming start to his season, but has been on a "DominAyton" tear of late. At this point, with Portland playing so well, it makes sense for the team to retain the 26-year-old former No. 1 overall pick. He may never be an All-Star like fellow 2018 NBA Draft alums Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young, but he's still a serious post problem when motivated.
Center Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle, each of whom already have made All-Defensive Teams, seemed like perhaps the team's best assets heading into the deadline thanks to their reasonable deals and their willingness to play a role on contenders. But both are serious health risks (Thybulle hasn't played at all this year), and that seems to have been something of a deterrent on the trade market. Streaky starting point guard Anfernee Simons was considered a potential trade piece, too.
