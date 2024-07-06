Trail Blazers News: Major Issue Holding Back Possible Jerami Grant Trade
Although the Portland Trail Blazers have spoken with the Los Angeles Lakers about a possible swap for veteran 3-and-D combo forward Jerami Grant, apparently the two sides are hung up on some details, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
Grant has been linked to L.A. previously during this offseason. He would make plenty of oncourt sense for the Purple and Gold. The Lakers could greatly benefit from a player with the 6-foot-7 vet's scoring acumen, and he could also help take on some of the defensive burden from All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, who'll be turning 40 in December.
Per Highkin, the Trail Blazers want Los Angeles to ship out both of its tradeable draft first round draft picks, in 2029 and 2031. Los Angeles will also need to ship out some significant salaries to match Grant's $29.8 million deal. Of the players supposedly being offered in a deal, only L.A. combo forward Rui Hachimura has been particularly appetizing to Portland, according to Highkin.
Portland has already shown a willingness to move on from veteran salaries this offseason, having recently flipped oft-injured point guard Malcolm Brogdon and a lottery pick to the Washington Wizards to duck below the league's restrictive luxury tax. Grant, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle all should be available in trade talks with opposing teams.
