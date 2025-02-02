Massive Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Land $60M Center and Former Lottery Pick
As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches on Feb. 6, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a crucial moment of their rebuilding process.
With the departure of Damian Lillard, the Blazers are focused on crafting a new identity centered around their promising young core. While Portland is expected to be more of a seller than a buyer at the deadline, recent trade talks suggest the front office, led by GM Joe Cronin, may make exceptions if the right player becomes available.
One such player could be Jarace Walker, a 21-year-old forward with a bright future.
A recent multi-team trade proposal could be the kind of deal that accelerates the Blazers' rebuild and adds much-needed depth to their roster. In this deal, the Blazers would receive Walker, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Isaiah Stewart, a 23-year-old big man from the Detroit Pistons.
Portland would part ways with key players Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III, two of their more valuable assets, but the move would bring in two players who fit better into the team's long-term vision.
Walker has struggled for consistent minutes with the Indiana Pacers this season, largely due to depth at his position. However, his 3-and-D potential—shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc this season—makes him an intriguing fit in Portland’s system.
While he may not be a household name yet, Walker’s ceiling is high, and the Blazers would be wise to invest in a player with untapped potential at a position of need.
As Portland already has young wings like Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, adding Walker would bolster their depth and give them more flexibility in the future, especially if they look to move Jerami Grant in a separate deal.
In addition to Walker, the Blazers would also land Isaiah Stewart. Stewart, at just 23 years old, would provide a youthful presence in the frontcourt and would slot in as the backup center behind Donovan Clingan.
With the uncertain future of Deandre Ayton in Portland, Stewart's addition could help stabilize the team's interior depth.
While the trade involves giving up Simons and Williams—two players integral to Portland’s current lineup—it could be a smart move for the future.
Simons is due for a larger contract soon, and with Williams' injury history, the Blazers may be better off moving on from both. In return, they would secure two players in Walker and Stewart who fit the timeline of their rebuild and give them more tools to develop alongside the likes of Avdija and Clingan.
Overall, the trade proposal represents a forward-thinking approach for the Blazers, adding promising young talent and addressing key positional needs. The move would solidify their foundation and provide much-needed depth, especially as they continue to build in the post-Lillard era.
