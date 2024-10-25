Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Ranks Among Draft Steals in New GM Poll
With the new NBA season starting, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to get themselves into a place of contention for the future. This season likely won't see them contending much but they can use it as a development year for more growth.
Portland has a solid young core that they can work with and are excited about the future potential. They have finally entered into a full rebuild after years of being in the middle of the league, a place that no team wants to be in.
But one of the more exciting players that Portland has on the roster is rookie center Donovan Clingan. Clingan was taken No. 7 overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft and the organization is looking to him to help be a main piece to their future.
He starred while in college at the University of Connecticut, winning two national titles over his last two seasons. Portland is hoping that he can bring that same winning culture to their organization and they remain very high on his game.
In fact, other teams around the league understand how good Clingan can be. In the annual NBA general manager poll, Clingan was ranked as one of the draft steals.
His presence down low on both sides of the ball remains one of his best qualities and has Portland excited. In his season debut against the Golden State Warriors, Clingan played 13 minutes, putting up two points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block.
It wasn't a great debut for the rookie but showed that he could be effective on both sides of the court. He also only played a limited amount of minutes, much of which left fans wondering why he didn't play more.
Nonetheless, Clingan remains one of the more intriguing players on this Portland roster. He is competing for minutes within a loaded front court and will need to this time to show the Trail Blazers that he should be on the floor.
Portland also has Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Duop Reath in the front court. Williams III is dealing with an injury at this time so Clingan should look to take advantage.
He was one of the more interesting from the draft this season and it seems that others have taken notice. It will be a long rookie year for Clingan but one that could benefit him down the line if he provides some impact on the court this year.
More Trail Blazers: Chauncey Billups Rates His Top 2 Donovan Clingan Skills